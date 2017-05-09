Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle’s Heath Crisis Revealed – “Am I Going To Die?”

Sadly for Kim Zolciak and her fans, it looks like the reality TV star will soon have to take care of two of her children! After one of her sons ended up in the hospital because of a dog attack, her oldest daughter, 20 years old Brielle is also going through a health scare.

Although it was reported that Brielle Biermann would do anything to get tickets for John Legend, now that she will need to get her tonsils out, the young woman may miss the concert.

Brielle took to social media to share the bad news with her fans and ask for advice.

“I have to get my tonsils out soon. Am I going to die? Help.”

Although the girl needed some comforting words, pal Savannah Chrisley did exactly the opposite when she informed her the surgery caused the “worst pain” she’s ever been in!

As fans may remember, the scary surgery announcement comes just a few weeks after her little brother, Kash got bitten by a dog.

Immediately after the scary incident, the 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital where he received treatment for his “traumatic” injuries.

Brielle stated that little Kash almost “lost a very important organ.”

The mother, Kim also revealed recently that Kash is doing a lot better, and the recovery is going great but refused to give any details about the circumstances of the dog attack.

Do you think Kash’s accident was caused by his mother’s bad parenting? Will she be able to nurse her now two sick children back to health?