Kim Zolciak Updates Fans On Her Son’s Recovery

Fortunately, Kim Zolciak‘s son is getting better after he went through a “traumatic” experience, getting attacked by a dog.
The reality TV star and mother of six took to social media to update her fans on the 4 years old’s recovery.
She shared the good news that the boy is a lot better and praised and thanked all the people in the hospital that gave the boy the right amount of attention and helped him recover.
According to her, after healing, her son will not have any permanent physical problems and his mental state is already getting better, meaning that he will not be stuck with the trauma of the dog biting him.
The woman also talked about how much she loves spending time with him as he is still not going to school and did not forget to thank her followers for the “support and prayers.”
“He is just truly amazing. I love spending everyday with him. I could eat him up!”
I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child ❤ The injuries sustained to his skin are healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments his will and his positive attitude. Kroy, I and his doctors are amazed by his progress. 😍Again he will have no physical problems once he is fully healed and we are confident his mental and emotional state is healing back to its original state as well. He is just truly amazing. I love spending everyday with him 🙊 I could eat him up, (he is still out of school) Thank you again for EVERYONE'S love, support and prayers. They have not gone unnoticed. And I firmly believe they made all the difference. 💋 P.S. the nurse in this pic Danielle walked the halls with me, reassured me and found me a staircase (I avoid elevators) and was so sweet to us! Thank you Danielle (if you are reading this) 😉 GOD is sooo Good!
As fans may remember, at the end of April, it was announced that the toddler got attacked by a dog and immediately rushed to the hospital for surgery.
The boy’s 20 years old sister Brielle Biermann, revealed that he almost “lost a very important organ.”
Zolciak also wrote a touching tribute to her husband Kroy Biermann, thanking him for taking such good care of their son during these dark times.
She is yet to reveal more about the circumstance in which the dog attack took place.
Do you think it was the result of being reckless with the toddler or was it just an unfortunate accident?
