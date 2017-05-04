Kim Zolciak Updates Fans On Her Son’s Recovery

Fortunately, Kim Zolciak‘s son is getting better after he went through a “traumatic” experience, getting attacked by a dog.

Advertisement

The reality TV star and mother of six took to social media to update her fans on the 4 years old’s recovery.

She shared the good news that the boy is a lot better and praised and thanked all the people in the hospital that gave the boy the right amount of attention and helped him recover.

According to her, after healing, her son will not have any permanent physical problems and his mental state is already getting better, meaning that he will not be stuck with the trauma of the dog biting him.

The woman also talked about how much she loves spending time with him as he is still not going to school and did not forget to thank her followers for the “support and prayers.”

“He is just truly amazing. I love spending everyday with him. I could eat him up!”

As fans may remember, at the end of April, it was announced that the toddler got attacked by a dog and immediately rushed to the hospital for surgery.

The boy’s 20 years old sister Brielle Biermann, revealed that he almost “lost a very important organ.”

Zolciak also wrote a touching tribute to her husband Kroy Biermann, thanking him for taking such good care of their son during these dark times.

She is yet to reveal more about the circumstance in which the dog attack took place.

Advertisement

Do you think it was the result of being reckless with the toddler or was it just an unfortunate accident?