Kim Zolciak Smashes NeNe Leakes “KKK” Comments

The drama between Kim and NeNe Leakes seems like it will never stop. As you may know, the reality stars got into a social media spat recently over a Snapchat video of Brielle Biermann criticizing NeNe’s bathroom because of cockroaches.

In response, Leakes called Brielle and her mother, Kim Zolciak, “racist trash” while Zolciak retorted by claiming allegations of discrimination by race is ridiculous.

Since then, Kim hired a celebrity attorney by the name of Marty Singer to deal with the circumstances in which she finds herself.

According to Us Weekly, they reached out to Zolciak to talk about the ordeal but, legally, she can’t divulge on any crucial details of the case.

However, Zolciak did notice NeNe’s Halloween costume which made fun of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star.

Reportedly, NeNe and her husband, Greg Leakes, dressed up as the “Roach Pest Patrol” with NeNe sporting the officer costume and Gregg embodying the insect.

At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you. A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Zolciak said to Us Weekly that it’s “just ridiculous” because NeNe is practically “grasping at straws” at this point. Additionally, Zolciak stated the allegations of Kim being a part of the KKK was a significant turning point in their ex-friendship.

She said she’s “never been a part of that” and never will; the accusations are beyond absurd. Kim stated that the conflation of racism with a personality conflict is “pretty gross” because people die over racism every day.

Furthermore, fans of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta will remember when NeNe posted a video criticizing both Kim and Brielle.

The comments were vicious, with statements like “Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake t*tties and fake a*s because you will never be @KylieJenner.” Not long after, Kim wrote that she was “sad” for NeNe.