Kim Zolciak Slams Kenya Moore For Dissing Her ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Return

Fans of Bravo’s the Real Housewives of Atlanta should get ready, after the drama, there is more drama.

Advertisement

The season 9 reunion had so much going on that the network needed four episodes to cover everything.

It all led to a semi-apology from Phaedra Parks after she lied about Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

Parks thought it was a good idea to spread rumors about the married couple wanting to drug and rape Porsha Williams.

According to the latest reports, the mother of two is not coming back for RHOA season 10.

The producers of the show are betting quite a bit on the returns of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NeNe Leakes to keep bringing the heat in the upcoming season like Parks did for season 9.

Some supporters of the show are skeptical because the 43-year-old attorney pushed the envelope in a way reality television has not seen in a very long time.

Rape is a subject that resonates at a time where the country is focusing on the meaning of the word consent, especially for young women in college. That explains why social media was all over the lie.

Moving forward, the show will have to find new feuds to keep viewers happy. One has already started, apparently.

In a radio interview earlier this month, Kenya Moore blasted Zolciak-Biermann by dissing her return to the show.

Moore said: “Kim needs a check so Kim will be back.” That was enough to launch a new fight.

Saturday, the mother of six hit back hard on Instagram.

She stated: “Hmm this s— is funny!!” the Bravo star wrote alongside a video clip of Moore’s interview. “6 season in on Don’t Be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less then 6 months @kashmerekollections meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally’s beauty supply to do an appearances there AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend.”

This was not hard enough, so she decided to continue with: “Sweetie don’t try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season. Thx to all my supportive followers for keepin me in the loop! #Repost @realhousewivesatlanta #KimAndNene #Original.”

Advertisement

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will always the good stuff for viewers, friendships and relationships be damned.