Kim Zolciak Slams Co-Stars Before Her Return To RHOA!

It’s been five years since Kim Zolciak left Real Housewives of Atlanta but she hasn’t lost her taste for drama. The reality TV star is set to return to the show very soon but before that, she wanted to remind her co-stars who she is and threw some shade at them!

On Friday, the 38 years old star appeared on The Real show where she was asked why the producers begged for her to return.

“I really call people like they are, I think,” she responded. “I’m very psychic, very intuitive.”

She went on, slamming the other housewives, claiming they are just as immature as five years ago.

“No one has really grown in five years, except Kandi. She had a baby, got married.”

She also bragged that while the other women seem stuck in time, she’s had several kids since then and Don’t Be Tardy is in its fifth season already.

According to previous reports, after a fight with co-star NeNe Leakes, Zolciak stormed off the set. We are yet to be informed whether her nemesis will also return to Real Housewives so that they can continue their old feud.

As fans may remember, just recently, Kim was spotted out and about, trying to cover her swollen lips amid plastic surgery speculations. She may have re-touched a few things in order to look good for her part-time role on RHOA.

Zolciak’s decision to rejoin the cast was also unexpected considering the fact that she and her hubby Kroy are going through some difficult times since he was cut from the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.

Are you excited to see Kim Zolciak on RHOA again?