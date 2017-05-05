Kim Zolciak Slammed For Joking About Pimping Her Daughter For Concert Tickets!

These days, Kim Zolciak is taking care of her son, Kash, who was recently attacked by a dog.

But when she is not doing that, she finds some time to pimp out her oldest daughter, Brielle!

Of course, it may have been a joke, but her fans were not laughing when they read Kim’s controversial tweet.

Zolciak took to the social media platform to beg Chrissy Teigen for John Legend tickets in a very odd way. The reality TV star offered her 20 years old daughter’s sexual favors as payment for the concert tickets.

“Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?” she tweeted.

Teigen soon replied, assuring the mother of six that Brielle doesn’t need to go to such an extent.

[email protected] Plz don’t blow anyone it’s not that good of a show. Jk, it’s good, but I’ll get you tix without the oral.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans did not miss the opportunity to slam the mom for making such an inappropriate comment about her own daughter.

One user suggested she should have just went to Ticketmaster and bought a ticket instead of leaving her daughter out for grabs.

“You should have given her the Ticketmaster link to…wait for it… BUY a ticket. Crazy concept!” another follower commented.

Someone else stressed that they cannot even imagine their parents using their name and the word “blow” in the same sentence.

Last week, Kim Zolciak went through what she claims was the “worst nightmare” of her life when her 4-year-old son was attacked by a dog and rushed to the hospital for surgery.

She was also slammed for posting sexy bathing suit pictures, seemingly having no care in the world the following day.

Do you believe Kim Zolciak is a bad mother?