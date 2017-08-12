Kim Zolciak Shades Kenya Moore’s Marriage On Instagram

And it continues! Kim Zolciak took to Instagram yesterday to slam Kenya Moore’s recent marriage. Kenya, who got hitched to Marc Daly in June, posted a photo with her spouse and wrote, “Happy birthday to my husband my one and only my everything. Your wife for life #MrsDaly.”

And how did Kim respond?

She captioned the photo with the comment, “Lies!!! ” – insinuating the marriage is a sham, we assume.

The reality star disabled the comments on the photo afterward.

The remark is the latest addition to the Real Housewives Of Atlanta feud between Zolciak and Moore.

Not long ago, Moore, 46, was asked on the acclaimed series, The Breakfast Club, about Zolciak and NeNe Leakes’ return to the popular franchise, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, for the upcoming 10th season.

Chileee #KimZolciak is out here letting it be known she doesn't believe #KenyaMoore and her boo are a real couple 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

After she had insisted that Leakes will not be getting a $2.5 million to come back on the show, Moore threw some jabs at her former co-star.

She said, “Yeah, Kim is coming back. Kim needs a check, so she will be back.”

Previously, Zolciak, 38, wrote on her Instagram, “Hmm this s–t is funny!! 6 seasons in on Don’t Be Tardy, multi million dollar skin care line in less than six months. @kashmerekollections Meanwhile, you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally’s beauty supply to do appearances there, AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend.”

She went on to say, “Sweetie don’t try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season. Thx to all my supportive followers for keeping me in the loop!” Back in July, Brielle Biermann, Kim’s daughter took shots at Moore writing, “Kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch.”