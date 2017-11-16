Kim Zolciak Says Her Parents Are “Disgusting And Sad”

Kim Zolciak isn’t happy about her parents’ comments on her decision to keep the dog who bit her 5-year-old son, Kash, earlier in the year. The 39-year-old star of Real Housewives of Atlanta tweeted on the 15th of November that it’s “disgusting and said.”

She added, “my parents haven’t been a part of my life for six years” and they have never even met Kash or their dog. According to the 39-year-old, it’s more about acquiring personal gain at the expense of herself.

Zolciak, who included the aftermath of the dog attack on the 10th of November episode of Don’t Be Tardy, took to Instagram to divulge on her opinion of what makes a family.

She wrote on the social media platform that “blood makes you related” but “loyalty makes you family.”

It's disgusting and sad. My parents haven't been a part of my life [email protected] for 6 yrs. They have never met Kash or our dog. I do know they will do anything for a dollar. https://t.co/M36QUezFHY — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) November 15, 2017

She captioned the photo with the word along exclamation points, “Truth!” Furthermore, Kim stated that the idea that her parents think they can all-of-a-sudden intrude into her life with unsolicited advice is truly egregious.

She added, they “somehow think it’s appropriate to comment or give their opinion on a situation they know nothing about!”

At the end of her social media rant targeted against her parents, she used the hashtag’s, “Disgusting,” “I’ll Never Understand,” “My Team Says To Say Nothing,” “But This Is Too Much.”

Advertisement

As you may already know, Kim hasn’t been getting along with her family for a long time. During the special episode of Don’t Be Tardy that dealt with her marriage, Kim and her mother got into a big fight over the use of the bathroom.