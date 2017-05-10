Kim Zolciak Posts Shocking Picture Of Her Son’s Face Following Dog Attack!

It looks like Kim Zolciak’s young son has not completely recovered from the “traumatic” dog attack he recently experienced. His mother took to social media to update her fans on Kash’s health, and the four-year-old’s face is still swollen and bruised.

Zolciak took this opportunity to thank her followers for their “prayers,” and share with them the fact that the boy is a lot better.

“Kash and our entire family want to thank each and every one of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line and his eyeball was never touched!”

Although this latest post was dedicated to the fans who has been supporting her through these difficult weeks, Kim has also thanked her husband and the doctors and nurses at the hospital as well.

They really made a great team and managed to save Kash’s vision and help him on the path to a full recovery.

As you may already know, Zolciak is yet to reveal the circumstances of the horrific incident.

She has claimed before that she was “advised not to” talk about the details of the attack but always updated the public on her son’s recovery process – assuring everybody that Kash is doing great.

Zolciak’s oldest daughter, Brielle took to Twitter to reveal that her younger brother almost “lost a very important organ”.

Were you shocked to see the toddler in such a state? Let us know by cruising down to the comment section!