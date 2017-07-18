Kim Zolciak Opens Up About Her Terrifying Stroke

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her health problems. Kim Zolciak suffered a stroke back in 2015, and now she has decided to tell all about the scary ordeal as well as her recovery.

The woman took to social media to post a photo of stroke identifiers, captioning it: ‘As you know I had a stroke in Sept 2015, and when Brielle called Kroy to tell him something was not ‘right’ with me I remember him yelling, ‘Brielle get her in the car NOW and take her to the hospital fast every minute counts!’

Zolciak went on by stating that she has almost entirely recovered.

However, sometimes her tongue slips when talking and other times she just has the word on the tip of her tongue, but it doesn’t come out.

She assured her fans that she feels a lot better nowadays.

‘I had my stroke at 37!! It can happen to anyone at any age!! When in doubt please always check it out!!’

39-year-old Kim suffered the stroke while competing on Dancing With the Stars and was forced to withdraw from the competition.

At the time, doctors claimed her plastic surgery procedures could have triggered her health crisis.

The mother-of-six underwent a heart surgery the following month.

This year, the reality TV star went through a traumatizing experience again because of what happened to her toddler.

Kim’s 4-year-old son Kash Biermann had his own health scare when he was attacked by a dog.

The animal bit his face and the boy was rushed into surgery immediately after.

Advertisement

Zolciak updated the fans on Kash’s health and revealed that he doesn’t need any more procedures to fix his mangled face.