Kim Zolciak Is “Disgusted” After Animal Control Comes To Her House To Check Her Dogs

Kim Zolciak took to Snapchat on the 30th of July, Sunday, to complain about someone calling animal control on her to complain that she wasn’t attending to her dogs’ well-being properly. The star of the Real Housewives franchise was not happy about this, that much is for certain.

After the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star shared a video of one of her three foster puppies that her family took in, Zolciak, 39, revealed that members of the government service came to check on her animals.

She claimed, “apparently somebody thought it would be really cute to call the animal control center on my dogs today and say they were not being taken care of. I am utterly f–king disgusted and appalled by the person who did this.”

This is why I'm keeping @shilohsagestella Sage!! 😍 Sinatra has a little girlfriend and he LOVES her. Shiloh and Stella will be up for adoption in a couple weeks ❤️ I'll keep you posted A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

She went on to say, “of course we are in the clear because my dogs are very well taken care of.”

According to the reality star, she has spent more than $3,000 on her rescue puppies who are named, Shiloh, Sage, and Stella.

As a result of this whole mess, the mother-of-six children explained, “I will no longer be sharing any part of my dogs and their life on my social media any longer.”

In case you missed it, her son Kash, 4, suffered a dog bite to his face in April and Kim was mortified by the incident.

However, she knows it’s important for her son to continue to be around animals that way he doesn’t develop an irrational phobia. She explained, “I felt it was super important to encourage Kash to be around animals.” On the 3rd of July, she shared a sweet picture of one of her sons hanging out with the pups.