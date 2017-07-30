FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim zolciak nicole kidman kandi burruss Rachel Lindsay shannon beador samuel l. jackson donald trump Caitriona Balfe jennifer aniston chris pine Austin Forsyth kim kardashian javi marroquin kenya moore amanda stanton Ben Higgins Sam Heughan Joy-Anna Duggar vicki gunvalson ellen degeneres Nelsan Ellis Jersey Shore luann d'agostino
Home » TV Shows

Kim Zolciak Is “Disgusted” After Animal Control Comes To Her House To Check Her Dogs

Todd Malm Posted On 07/30/2017
0
0


Kim ZolciakSource: InTouchWeekly.com

Kim Zolciak took to Snapchat on the 30th of July, Sunday, to complain about someone calling animal control on her to complain that she wasn’t attending to her dogs’ well-being properly. The star of the Real Housewives franchise was not happy about this, that much is for certain.

After the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star shared a video of one of her three foster puppies that her family took in, Zolciak, 39, revealed that members of the government service came to check on her animals.

She claimed, “apparently somebody thought it would be really cute to call the animal control center on my dogs today and say they were not being taken care of. I am utterly f–king disgusted and appalled by the person who did this.”

She went on to say, “of course we are in the clear because my dogs are very well taken care of.”

According to the reality star, she has spent more than $3,000 on her rescue puppies who are named, Shiloh, Sage, and Stella.

As a result of this whole mess, the mother-of-six children explained, “I will no longer be sharing any part of my dogs and their life on my social media any longer.”

In case you missed it, her son Kash, 4, suffered a dog bite to his face in April and Kim was mortified by the incident.

Advertisement

However, she knows it’s important for her son to continue to be around animals that way he doesn’t develop an irrational phobia. She explained, “I felt it was super important to encourage Kash to be around animals.” On the 3rd of July, she shared a sweet picture of one of her sons hanging out with the pups.

Post Views: 0

Read more about kim zolciak Animal Control The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Advertisement

You may also like
Kenya Moore Hits Back At Kim Zolciak’s Daughter
07/25/2017
Kim Zolciak Accuses Kenya Moore Of Faking Her Quickie Wedding
07/25/2017
Kim Zolciak And Kenya Moore Get Into Huge Fight While Filming New Season Of ‘RHOA’: Here’s What Set Brielle Biermann Off!
07/24/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *