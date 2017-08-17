Kim Zolciak Gifts Son Kash A Puppy On His Birthday, A Few Months After The Toddler Was Attacked By A Dog

Kim Zolciak’s son Kash just celebrated his fifth birthday, and his reality TV star mother showered the toddler with amazing gifts. The proud mom took to social media this week to share with her followers the surprize she prepared for Kash – a puppy!

Alongside a picture of the little boy snuggling with the adorable dog named Sailor, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote: ‘My heart is going to explode.’

Aside from the cute puppy, Kim’s son with husband Kroy Bierman also got a brand new bike and a piñata.

As fans of the hit show may already be aware, the boy was attacked by a dog back in April, but fortunately, he has been doing well.

The mother’s been updating followers on the kid’s health ever since.

Zolciak posted a heart-whelming message to her 5-year-old on his birthday as well and even surprised him at school!

She told the boy how much she loves him and how grateful she is for choosing her to be his mommy and teased the surprizes that he was going to find at home.

Earlier in the week, Kash started going to kindergarten, and his heartbroken mother barely handled the separation.

She asked her fans if it was fine to drink some wine at 7 in the morning just to get rid of the stress preceding the boy’s big day.

Both mom and son were really sad the night before.

