Kim Zolciak Finally Confirms RHOA Return But What About Don’t Be Tardy?

Months after many headlines revealed Kim Zolciak would return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality TV star confirmed the news. The Don’t Be Tardy star’s fans are certainly excited to see her back on the show that made her famous.

Today, July 18, Zolciak took to social media to make the big announcement, saying: ‘FINALLLY! After many months of negotiations, I am happy and excited to confirm that as of today my deal is done. I am coming to play with the ladies over at RHOA.’

However, if you were wondering what is going to happen to her spin-off show, don’t worry because Kim decided to do both since Don’t Be Tardy turned out to be such a big success.

39-year-old Kim Zolciak was one of the original cast members when the Real Housewives of Atlanta first premiered back in 2008.

After the hit show’s fifth season Zolciak left when she was given her own spin-off.

The show started as Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding and later turned into Don’t Be Tardy.

Rumors about her return to Real Housewives of Atlanta have been going around since April and insiders confirmed Kim would make an appearance in June.

But now, after reading her post, we can be entirely sure, and we are excited!

Kim Zolciak recently wrapped her sixth season of Don’t Be Tardy, which will also feature her son Kash Biermann’s dog attack as well as her vow renewal with hubby Kroy Biermann.

Advertisement

What do you think about Kim’s return to the show that made her a household name? Are you excited to see her interact with the other housewives?