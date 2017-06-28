Kim Zolciak Ex-Husband’s Stepdaughter Reveals Shocking Details About His Horrible Physical And Sexual Abuse As A Minor!

Kim Zolciak’s former husband Daniel Toce was convicted of sexually assaulting and having illegal intercourse with a minor back in 2011. The victim has now decided to open up about the horrible experience she had to go through.

Daniel Toce’s 15-year-old ex-stepdaughter came out about the abuse, confirming that indeed, the victim was not any of Kim Zolciak’s children.

When she went to live with Toce along with her mother, the girl was just turning 14 and spent two years being abused by him.

‘He became very close with me. He manipulated me into thinking that he was this good person and that everything was okay…then once he built that relationship with me, that is when all the abuse started. My mom knew what was going on the entire time and I begged her to let me stay with my stepfather, and she wouldn’t let me. She did not want me to mess up Danny’s life,’ the alleged victim stated.

According to court documents, the abusive stepfather had slapped, backhanded, kicked and punched her in the face after becoming angry.

Even worse, he had sex with her on about 52 different occasions in an apartment, about three times in motels and around 35 times at home!

In 2012, the girl became pregnant, and she had to get an abortion.

The police reports confirmed that the girl was only having sex with Daniel at the time which meant that he was the father.

In addition, the victim wanted to keep the baby, but she had no means to take care of it alone, and Daniel would also have also been arrested if she did.

The teen claims her mother became aware of her pregnancy in the early stages and asked her if it was Daniel’s, telling her they would solve the issue together.

When Daniel came home, he freaked out and tried to kick her in the stomach.

He then told the girl to get an abortion.

Despite being pro-life, the 16-year-old girl had no choice but to go through with the abortion – it was, after all, the result of abuse and it was not right.

She hoped that afterward, the abuse would stop. When, for months, things did not chance, the girl finally decided to report him to the police even though she was scared of what he would do.

Toce pled guilty in June 2011 and was ordered to register as a sex offender, attend sex offender counseling, substance abuse counseling, mental health counseling and anger management classes.

Also, he was sentenced to ten years in prison but served only two.

Kim Zolciak was married to Toce for two years but filed for divorce following just three months of marriage, after she gave birth to daughter Ariana, 15.

The stepdaughter stated she is glad Kim is trying to get custody of the 15-year-old daughter from him because he is someone that shouldn’t be in anyone’s life.

Zolciak’s second husband, Kroy Biermann has adopted Ariana, becoming her legal father back in 2013.

When asked to comment on the details the victim revealed about the abuse, the only thing Toce said was that she was ‘not a kid!’