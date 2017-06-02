FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kim Zolciak Celebrates 2.5 Million Instagram Followers With Topless Wedding Picture!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/02/2017
kim zolciakSource: bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak really knows how to make her followers happy. The reality TV star took to social media yesterday to celebrate reaching 2.5 million followers on Instagram by posting a topless picture!

In the caption of the photo showing her with her back turned to the camera and hands in the air she thanked her fans, told them she appreciates them and that she loves getting feedback from them – although not all the time.

Zolciak also told her followers that she loves reading their comments and stories as they always keep her up to date with everything she misses.

The photo shows Zolciak wearing nothing but a white flowing skirt in the ocean, her back turned to the camera.

It looks like the picture in question is just one of the many she took on the occasion of her wedding renewal last month.

I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

‘I’m the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good! I would go to the end of the earth for you,’ Kim Zolciak wrote about her six children and beloved husband on the special vows renewal photos.

Kim wore a beautiful white Antonio Riva wedding dress for the beach photo shoot.

In the topless picture, the mother of six is still wearing part of her bridal gown.

It looks like she stripped down to the gown’s underskirt.

Are you one of Kim Zolciak’s 2.5 million followers? What did you think of her provocative celebratory post?

