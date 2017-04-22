FREE NEWSLETTER
Kim Zolciak Caught Covering Her Swollen Lips Following Reports That She Will Return To RHOA!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/22/2017
22
13.8K Views
2


kim zolciakSource: usmagazine.com

Kim Zolciak is set to come back to Real Housewives of Atlanta and in order to get ready for her big return, the reality TV star made a visit to her plastic surgeon for a few key touch ups!

The 38 years old Zolciak was caught by the paparazzi running through LAX covering the lower part of her face, just hours after she got a lips procedure done.

“The BEST!! Cheeks are poppin,” she later posted on social media about her freshened-up face.

Even though the mother of six has refused to reveal what kind of surgeries she has undergone in the past, her go-to surgeon, Dr. Kassabian is well known for plumping, nipping and tucking pretty much anything

kim zolciakSource: radar.com

.

Kim has admitted before that every time she is in Los Angeles she visits the doctor and she also takes her 20 years old daughter, Brielle along with her.

Her quick fix was done not too long after one insider has claimed that the reality star is welcome to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta if so she wants.

“That idea certainly isn’t far-fetched,” the source stated. “The door is always open for Kim. She’s been part of the Bravo family for a long time.”

Now, judging by her emergency lip plumping it looks like Kim decided to take the offer and return to the show that made her a celebrity. Are you excited to see her on RHOA? Do you think the cosmetic procedures were necessary or did she cross a line? Let us know what you think by cruising down to the comment section.

Post Views: 13,786


Read more about kim zolciak rhoa

22 Comments

Jean Robinson
04/22/2017 at 7:46 pm
Reply

Really now, why should we care what others do with their body…it all goes back to the dust anyways


Sam Johnson
04/22/2017 at 7:43 pm
Reply

Natural hair???
Um no!


Ebony Williams
04/22/2017 at 7:07 pm
Reply

She is taking it too far


Judy Simpson
04/22/2017 at 6:56 pm
Reply

RHOA doesn’t need Kim back. I wouldn’t watch it when she was on. The show was so much better without her. Ashame I guess I have to stop watching it when she comes back. She’s as phoney as her face.


Karen
04/22/2017 at 6:31 pm
Reply

Kim is turning into a plastic washed up has been housewife! I used to love her, but she’s turned into a plastic b****! No thanks.


Carla
04/22/2017 at 5:07 pm
Reply

She looks just a like a duck. An she was never cute. The wigs, an all the make up will never make her look better. Fake boobs lips hair. She fake.


Gayle
04/22/2017 at 4:52 pm
Reply

In order to see her real face, one needs to go back to her initial years on RHOA. She is average looking, not naturally pretty. She now has moved on to looking downright horrific.


Beannie
04/22/2017 at 4:47 pm
Reply

Personally I can’t stand her and they are really scraping the bottom of the barrel bringing her back. Nobody watched her show so now she wants to come back. They need to bring some new blood to all these housewives shows, they are getting too old with the same ole people! They are becoming a joke!


Grammie
04/22/2017 at 4:39 pm
Reply

Kim has ruined her face, sadly she has such low self esteem she thinks trying to look young so her YOUNGER hubby don’t stray, she looks like a transvestite now!!


Gayle
04/22/2017 at 4:35 pm
Reply

If one goes back to her first appearances on RHOA, one can readily see she is not a pretty woman, naturally. There was nothing particularly wrong with her appearance; she just looked normal. She looks absolutely horrific at this point. She is nothing but “plastic.”





