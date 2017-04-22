Kim Zolciak Caught Covering Her Swollen Lips Following Reports That She Will Return To RHOA!

Kim Zolciak is set to come back to Real Housewives of Atlanta and in order to get ready for her big return, the reality TV star made a visit to her plastic surgeon for a few key touch ups!

The 38 years old Zolciak was caught by the paparazzi running through LAX covering the lower part of her face, just hours after she got a lips procedure done.

“The BEST!! Cheeks are poppin,” she later posted on social media about her freshened-up face.

Even though the mother of six has refused to reveal what kind of surgeries she has undergone in the past, her go-to surgeon, Dr. Kassabian is well known for plumping, nipping and tucking pretty much anything

Source: radar.com

.

Kim has admitted before that every time she is in Los Angeles she visits the doctor and she also takes her 20 years old daughter, Brielle along with her.

Her quick fix was done not too long after one insider has claimed that the reality star is welcome to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta if so she wants.

“That idea certainly isn’t far-fetched,” the source stated. “The door is always open for Kim. She’s been part of the Bravo family for a long time.”

Now, judging by her emergency lip plumping it looks like Kim decided to take the offer and return to the show that made her a celebrity. Are you excited to see her on RHOA? Do you think the cosmetic procedures were necessary or did she cross a line? Let us know what you think by cruising down to the comment section.