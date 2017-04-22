FREE NEWSLETTER
Kim Zolciak Caught Covering Her Swollen Lips Following Reports That She Will Return To RHOA!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/22/2017
kim zolciakSource: usmagazine.com

Kim Zolciak is set to come back to Real Housewives of Atlanta and in order to get ready for her big return, the reality TV star made a visit to her plastic surgeon for a few key touch ups!

The 38 years old Zolciak was caught by the paparazzi running through LAX covering the lower part of her face, just hours after she got a lips procedure done.

kim zolciakSource: radar.com

“The BEST!! Cheeks are poppin,” she later posted on social media about her freshened-up face.

Even though the mother of six has refused to reveal what kind of surgeries she has undergone in the past, her go-to surgeon, Dr. Kassabian is well known for plumping, nipping and tucking pretty much anything.

Kim has admitted before that every time she is in Los Angeles she visits the doctor and she also takes her 20 years old daughter, Brielle along with her.

Her quick fix was done not too long after one insider has claimed that the reality star is welcome to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta if so she wants.

“That idea certainly isn’t far-fetched,” the source stated. “The door is always open for Kim. She’s been part of the Bravo family for a long time.”

Now, judging by her emergency lip plumping it looks like Kim decided to take the offer and return to the show that made her a celebrity. Are you excited to see her on RHOA? Do you think the cosmetic procedures were necessary or did she cross a line? Let us know what you think by cruising down to the comment section.

3 Comments

Jin
04/22/2017 at 9:55 am
Kim is naturally beautiful with glorious natural hair. Her overdone makeup and endless plastic procedures makes her look worn and rode hard. Her lips now look like she moved her vulva to her mouth. Pity. She so doesn’t need it. She must have a poor self image.


Ivory
04/22/2017 at 5:50 am
I think she did not need it. Kim was absolutely beautiful.


Dee
04/22/2017 at 5:09 am
Kim already looks like the joker the last thing she needed was another lip injection! She is addicted to those procedures from being so insecure with her looks, it’s a shame too she used to be so pretty before she she started doing all that crap to herself.


