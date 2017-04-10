Kim Zolciak-Biermann Involved In Huge Feud With Kenya Moore On RHOA Reunion Episode!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been the fun and loving mother of six on ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ for six seasons and it’s difficult to remember her in any other way. But in fact, people forget that she was once a no-nonsense, tough Atlanta Housewife ready to start drama with anyone who attacked her.

In the season 9 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we were reminded of that side of her when she came back after suddenly leaving the show during season 5.

And as soon as returned she clashed with one of her former co-stars.

At first, she became Kenya Moore’s target after defending Whitfield from her criticism.

As fans may already know, the entire season has been a long war of words between Moore and Whitfield over the status of their homes.

“Oh my gosh she said her house was more finished than mine,” Moore said during the housewarming party. “Oh hell no! After all the digs that she has taken at my house, this lady is living in a war zone!” she said after seeing the unfinished basement.

Whitefield got angry when she realized Moore was being nosy and informed her that the party is “on this level!”

Although she apologized at first saying that she only came to congratulate her she then went on and on about how the furniture and decorations were so similar to hers but “half the size.”

But while Whitefield tried to keep her composure, Zolciak-Biermann couldn’t help but defend her former bridesmaid.

“Why are you just being an a——?” she asked Moore. “You came here to her house. Don’t f— with Sherée, we’ve had a long friendship here.”

Moore obviously shot back at the fact that Kim looks like she’s had five kids but she was no match for the sharp-tongued Kim who showed her who is the boss by attacking the fact that she may get pregnant unexpectedly if she keeps being such a bad person. In addition, she argued that at least she has a “real” man who makes her happy at home and six kids that she loves.

The harsh words and drama poured the rest of the night!

