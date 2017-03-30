Kim Zolciak Biermann And Kroy Biermann’s Vows Renewal Gone Wrong! The Woman Got Anxious!

Kim Zolciak Biermann and Kroy Biermann wanted to renew their vows in Italy but it looks like that might just have to wait because the mother of six got cold feet!

As it turns out, the woman was also the one who came up with the idea, thinking that it would “be beautiful like a postcard,” but she got really nervous and anxious beforehand.

As fans may already know, the married couple walked down the aisle back in 2011 after meeting at a charity event. Together they have four children: KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and 3-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

Furthermore, Kim also had two more children from her previous marriage – 20-year-old Brielle and 16-year-old Ariana – who Kroy adopted

In 2015, the couple managed to go on a belated honeymoon and posted a lot of juicy pictures from their vacation together.

The ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star has posted photos of her husband naked on social media despite her daughters’ disapproval. In addition, the couple showed packed a lot of PDA during their honeymoon.

However, their love was tested for a short while when Kroy was cut from the Atlanta Falcons and relocated to the Buffalo Bills following Kim’s stroke.

He spent only two short weeks in New York before he was cut again and returned home.

Since then, Kim has revealed that she would like to have another baby and that the timing would be more than perfect “when Kroy isn’t in the NFL and [she’s] not filming every day.”

Advertisement

“I dream it would be so nice to have a baby and just go home and relax,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta revealed.