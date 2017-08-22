Kim Zolciak And Nene Leakes Reportedly Want To Expose Kenya Moore, Marc Daly’s Marriage As A Sham

Kenya Moore is following in the footsteps of Barack Obama and is posting inspiring words from the late and great Nelson Mandela.

After Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams shared their powerful and emotional reactions to the senseless acts that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, Moore has decided to do the same.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posted a video which features the former South African anti-apartheid hero.

In the clip, the politician and philanthropist stated: “As I have said, the first thing is, to be honest with yourself. You can never have an impact on society if you have not changed yourself… Great peacemakers are all people of integrity, of honesty, but humility.”

The video also includes Mandela reading a speech.

Here is an extract: “If in these latter years of a life lived in pursuit of equality, we can at last look upon our own country as one in which citizens, regardless of race, gender, or creed, share equal political rights and opportunities for development, we do so with great gratitude towards the millions upon millions all around the world who materially and morally supported our struggle for freedom and justice.”

Timely words from one of the greatest men who ever lived. Be the change Start with yourself #NelsonMandela #change #humility A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Moore’s powerful video comes less than a week after the deadly white supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It appears that it was her discreet way to address the matter and change the conversation about the rumors that Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Nene Leakes are working hard to prove her marriage to Marc Daly is fake.

A source spoke to RadarOnline and explained: “Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Nene Leakes are the ring leaders in searching for the truth behind Kenya Moore’s shocking elopement earlier this year. After Kim and Kenya got into a heated altercation at Nene Leakes’ house, Kim has made it her priority to find proof that Kenya’s wedding was just a publicity stunt instead of actual nuptials.”

The insider added: “At a recent taping, the “RHOA” cast grilled Kenya about the details of her relationship and why she chose to wed after being single for so long. The group consensus is that her marriage was never recorded and that she does not have a wedding license. Kenya feels the entire ordeal was instigated by Kim in retaliation for their blow-up at Sheree’s housewarming party last year, where she took shots at her husband, Kroy.”

The person concluded by: “Additionally, Kenya confronted Nene, who did not come to her defense regarding the rumors, causing a rift between the two.Nene has made it very clear this season she is not tolerating anyone who steps out of line with her during filming. Thus far, she has had intense spats with both Kenya and Porsha.”

Advertisement

Thus far, Daly and Moore have not been able to prove that their wedding was legit.