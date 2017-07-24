Kim Zolciak And Kenya Moore Get Into Huge Fight While Filming New Season Of ‘RHOA’: Here’s What Set Brielle Biermann Off!

Phaedra Parks may be gone from the Bravo franchise but the new season will definitely not be lacking any shady drama. Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak reportedly got into it while filming for the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and the fight is what caused Brielle Biermann to attack the Queen of Twirls on Twitter.

Last season, Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak were already exchanging jabs at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party and now that it’s official that Kim has made her glorious return, the rivalry will be carried on from the start.

The two alpha females were in a heated argument when the wife of football player Kroy Biermann called Kenya’s marriage to Marc Daly fake. Kenya was definitely not going to sit back while anyone attacked her new accomplishment so she brought Kim’s kids into it.

Moore criticized Kim for “pimping her daughter out for concert tickets.” The reference was to when Kim Zolciak tweeted Chrissy Teigen asking who she had to, well, seduce in order to get her tickets to see John Legend.

@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) May 4, 2017

The tweet garnered a lot of attention from people but it did receive a response from Chrissy Teigen offering to get them into the show. Kim explained that it was a joke and the tickets were to cheer her son, Kash, up after a traumatic dog-biting accident.

Sources say that things got even more heated when Kim thought she heard Kenya say “for your injured son” but other cast mates can’t agree that she said it.

Kim allegedly rushed towards Moore, knocking over anything in her way to get to her before being carried away by security.

The mother stormed off of the set. However, once Brielle caught wind of the incident she decided to publicly reveal her feelings about Kenya Moore.

kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch. — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

Bravo may be in for more than they originally thought when trying to have personalities as big as Kenya Moore, Kim Zolciak, Nene Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield on the same show.

