Home » Entertainment

Kim Zolciak And Husband Kroy Biermann Make Quick Getaway Following Lawsuit Drama

Nick Markus Posted On 05/14/2017
kroy kim zolciakSource: bravotv.com

After a few difficult weeks, Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann packed up their bags and took their whole family for as relaxing and fun trip to the beach. As expected, the Don’t Be Tardy stars took to social media to document their outing.

Kim Zolciak shared many snaps and posted pictures on Instagram, to the delight of her fans.

However, despite the multitude of pictures from their vacation, it is yet unclear what the location is.

As fans may already know, Zolciak and her family usually go to Destin Florida so they may be there.

In addition, Zolciak also shared a photo of one of their production staffers so they might be filming for the reality TV show.

The vacation comes following the lawsuit they were slammed with over not managing to pay up a team of holiday decorators.

But that is just one of their recent concerns as their toddler; Kash was also traumatically attacked by a dog and needed surgery.

Zolciak took to social media to share a picture of the boy’s swollen and bruised face, but she has not explained under what circumstances the incident occurred.

Zolciak’s oldest daughter, Brielle shared with the fans that Kash almost “lost a very important organ.”

5-year-old KJ and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia also joined the family on the trip despite being absent from the spotlight lately.

Did you expect the family to run away from their responsibilities and leave back all the drama for some simple fun?

Let us know what you think by leaving a comment down below!

2 Comments

Barb C
05/14/2017 at 10:06 pm
After everything their family, Kim, Kroy, Kash and the rest of the kids have been through , what’s wrong with wanting to get away from all the trauma and where it took place and just have a family vacation? !! I think people are just too quick to judge, and unless you’re in their shoes, you have no idea how you’d handle such a tragic situation. They’re obviously a great, close knit family and enjoy doing things together. Especially a family vacation. Give them a rest and let them enjoy some fun for God sakes! Hope you’re having a great time! Wherever you are! ❤🙅😆


Miriam
05/14/2017 at 12:28 pm
They are in Turks and Cacos. I even found the place they are staying. Not hard to figure it out which all the snapchats. 🙂


