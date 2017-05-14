Kim Zolciak And Husband Kroy Biermann Make Quick Getaway Following Lawsuit Drama

After a few difficult weeks, Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann packed up their bags and took their whole family for as relaxing and fun trip to the beach. As expected, the Don’t Be Tardy stars took to social media to document their outing.
Kim Zolciak shared many snaps and posted pictures on Instagram, to the delight of her fans.
However, despite the multitude of pictures from their vacation, it is yet unclear what the location is.
As fans may already know, Zolciak and her family usually go to Destin Florida so they may be there.
In addition, Zolciak also shared a photo of one of their production staffers so they might be filming for the reality TV show.
The vacation comes following the lawsuit they were slammed with over not managing to pay up a team of holiday decorators.
But that is just one of their recent concerns as their toddler; Kash was also traumatically attacked by a dog and needed surgery.
Zolciak took to social media to share a picture of the boy’s swollen and bruised face, but she has not explained under what circumstances the incident occurred.
Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened! So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn't go unnoticed. THANK YOU 💋 Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade ❤️ #IBelieveInAngels #GodIsSoGood
Zolciak’s oldest daughter, Brielle shared with the fans that Kash almost “lost a very important organ.”
5-year-old KJ and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia also joined the family on the trip despite being absent from the spotlight lately.
