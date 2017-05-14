Kim Zolciak And Husband Kroy Biermann Make Quick Getaway Following Lawsuit Drama

After a few difficult weeks, Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann packed up their bags and took their whole family for as relaxing and fun trip to the beach. As expected, the Don’t Be Tardy stars took to social media to document their outing.

Kim Zolciak shared many snaps and posted pictures on Instagram, to the delight of her fans.

However, despite the multitude of pictures from their vacation, it is yet unclear what the location is.

As fans may already know, Zolciak and her family usually go to Destin Florida so they may be there.

Half of my beautiful family ❤❤❤❤ missing my twins! @kroybiermann @kroyjaggerbiermann @kashbiermann @briellebiermann @arianabiermann A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

In addition, Zolciak also shared a photo of one of their production staffers so they might be filming for the reality TV show.

The vacation comes following the lawsuit they were slammed with over not managing to pay up a team of holiday decorators.

But that is just one of their recent concerns as their toddler; Kash was also traumatically attacked by a dog and needed surgery.

Zolciak took to social media to share a picture of the boy’s swollen and bruised face, but she has not explained under what circumstances the incident occurred.

Zolciak’s oldest daughter, Brielle shared with the fans that Kash almost “lost a very important organ.”

5-year-old KJ and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia also joined the family on the trip despite being absent from the spotlight lately.

Did you expect the family to run away from their responsibilities and leave back all the drama for some simple fun?

Let us know what you think by leaving a comment down below!