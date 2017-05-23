Kim Wants To Break Free From KUWK! Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Her Upcoming ‘Glam Masters!’

According to new reports, after being the face and cash cow of the entire family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for ten years, Kim is ready to move on from that and do her own thing! The social media queen has decided to get involved in a new solo project, Glam Masters – a beauty competition show.

A source close to the famous family has revealed that “She’s really pushing it because she wants to do her own thing.”

Apparently, Kim is going to be the series’ executive producer, and she really wants to be as independent as her sisters who got spin-offs – 19-year-old Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, 32.

“Kylie has her own show, and Khloe has had two now,” so it’s time Kim got her own solo work, away from the stress of maintaining Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ ratings decent, while they keep on decreasing every show.

We are sure that is too much pressure for Kanye West’s wife, and a fresh start would do her good.

Our insiders on the set of the upcoming show revealed that they are currently casting makeup artists and beauty gurus to compete for a position on Kim’s squad!

But no worries, it looks like the production is moving quite fast as reports say the show is going to start filming in July!

But the rumors about Kim’s new mystery project have been going around since last summer, and now, we finally know more details!

“Kim will be very involved,” another source revealed at the time. “She wants to have a big role.”

It’s pretty exciting, and the show sounds like fun!

Will you watch it when it airs? Let us know by commenting down below!