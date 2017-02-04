Kim Still In Danger – Robbers From Kris Jenner’s Neighborhood On The Loose

It looks like bad luck just follows Kim Kardashian everywhere she goes.

After the reality TV star was robbed at gun point of millions of dollars worth of jewelry while in Paris in October of last year, she suffered for months and even developed PTSD because of the traumatizing heist.

Now, another scary robbery happened close to her mother Kris Jenner’s residency where Kim is often staying at.

The unlucky star may want to stay out of Calabasas for now! Police have yet to catch the intruders that attempted to rob a home in Kris Jenner’s neighborhood.

“It was window smash at 9:30pm,” Sgt. Brayden from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Radar. “They were not caught.”

Because “no one was actually seen” at the time of the attempted burglary, police are “using surveillance footage” to identify the robbers.

The scary heist was fortunately at least contained at the time, on February 1, and no one was actually robbed or hurt in the end.

“You couldn’t get in or out,” an eyewitness said of the area. “There were cops everywhere and helicopters flooding the skies.”

Kardashian, 36, is often spotted at her mother’s home on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She even resided with her during the renovation of her mansion with Kanye West.

In October 2016, Kim Kardashian was gagged, bound and held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel.

The loss was estimated at $10 million in cash and jewelry.

In January, French police detained 17 people in connection to the robbery but only 10 of them were charged with the crime.

According to police reports, the leader of the heist decided to melt the jewelry in order to avoid them being recognized, with the exception of Kim’s huge engagement ring that is currently in the possession of a mystery person the robbers are not willing to name.

He said of Kardashian’s 20-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, “We’re all afraid to sell it because it is a stone that’s very easy to identify.”