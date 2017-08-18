FREE NEWSLETTER
Kim Says Khloe Kardashian Is Crazy For Trying To Get Pregnant The Old-Fashioned Way With Tristan Thompson’s Baby

Mel Walker Posted On 08/18/2017
Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson BabyInstagram

Khloe Kardashian is desperate to get pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, but she is determined to do it the old-fashioned way.

According to a source inside the Kardashian clan, for the past four months, Khloe and her beau have been actively trying to conceive their first baby.

The blonde reality star has ditched all contraceptives, been staying calm and positive by doing yoga and eating healthy. But thus far this has not worked.

Khloe recently had a heart-to-heart with big sister, Kim, where she explained how painful it has been not to conceive a child as yet.

A chatty insider spoke to Life & Style and said Khloe was surprised by Kim’s advice and has no plans to listen to her.

Kim told Khloe it is time to stop dreaming and wishing and to get serious and find a surrogate.

The family friend shared: “She is not even willing to discuss it with Kim. She is determined to get pregnant on her own.”

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently watched Thompson’s ladylove freak out as she listened to her doctor break some not very encouraging news.

The fertility specialist stated: “These are follicles, these hold eggs, so this is just giving you an idea of how young your ovaries are. There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old.”

After listening to the health expert speak, Khloe shared: “I would love to have a family. We have talked about it. He is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I do not put the pressure on it. It is not like; the clock is ticking. I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Kim told the Hollywood Reporter that she and Kanye West are trying for baby number three via a surrogate.

She said: “I hope so. There have been a lot of things and Kanye, and I have not confirmed anything. We are definitely trying. We are hoping so.”

Rumors claimed Kim and Kanye are expecting twins due early next year.

1 Comment

Fan
08/18/2017 at 4:35 am
Reply

Kloe dont feed into the pressure Kim is just jealous she needs to be giving more opinion on her mans’mental state’ and pray her babiez dont carry that mental health dark’ pattern cause it is genetic. Kloe live and love your man.Stop’ sharing’ cauze haters will be haters ‘cough”Kimmmy’😒😒😒


