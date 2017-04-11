Kim Richards Slams Lisa Rinna: “She’s Not Right In The Head!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was full of drama and Kim Richards feuded with co-star Lisa Rinna more than ever!

The bombshell season finale showed Rinna making comments about Richards’ sobriety but now, the woman told her side of the story as well.

The 52 years old Richards did not hold back and said that “I just don’t think she’s right here,” and pointed to her head.

She also explained that Rinna only used her to get attention but now it’s all over.

“There is no more using a storyline about me. Find a new one. Since she realized she can’t do that she’s moved on to Dorit (Kemsley) and that made me mad, she’s a young mother with two kids.”

Just last week Richards also stated for Star magazine that she is completely sober and very happy with the life nowadays.

She also explained that the change in her life was brought by the fact that she now chooses to surround herself only with positive people.

She stressed the fact that she removed all negative influences and because of that she is much happier and healthier.

Lisa Rinna also realized that the dramatic episode was a disaster and said it was unexpected and shocking and even explosive!

Richards and Rinna may never patch things up but at least Richards was happy she could get everything off her chest at the reunion.

When coming on the show she felt that finally, it was her turn to speak up and defend herself after her co-stars talked about her the entire season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs today, April 11 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Are you excited to watch the whole drama unfold?