Kim Richards Could End Up In Jail For Not Completing Her Community Service Time!

Kim Richards has been required to do community service but she keeps on ignoring the order. The problem is, the Housewife might end up in jail if she takes this lightly!

Last week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s lawyer appeared in court in her place and found out that she could get incarcerated if she doesn’t manage to do the 450 hours of community labor required of her until the rapidly approached deadline.

After she was arrested at Beverly Hills Hotel back in 2015, the star was sentenced to 30 days of hard labor but she never completed any of it!

According to reports, Richards has only until September 7, 2017 to complete her sentenced hours at Midnight Mission. Furthermore, it turns out that she can avoid the sentence if she has most of the hours required completed.

On that date, the woman will be back in court and it will be decided what happens to her.

Following the judge’s ruling, Richards did not seem bothered by the news and she chose to just spend some relaxing time with her grandson Hucksley, instead of hurrying to work!

My Friday Nights 💙💫🌙 are SO AWESOME!! This little one lights up my LIFE…🌟💫🌟💫❤ #grateful #grandma #grandson #love #fridaynight A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

As fans of Real Housewives already know, the 52 years old Richards was first arrested for assaulting a police officer while at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.

The star later confessed that she “drank that night,” for the first time after being sober for three years.

Her sentence was three years of probation, 52 AA classes and 30 days of community labor.

Following the scandal, she went to rehab but she got into trouble once again in August of 2015, after she was caught shoplifting.

Richards’ sobriety has been an important topic of discussion on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, despite the fact that she never returned to the show.

Do you think Kim Richards will be able to avoid jail time?