Kim Reveals She Wants Twins After Surrogacy News – The Kardashians Think It’s ‘Creepy’ She Always Follows Into Beyonce’s Footsteps!

Her family believes it’s really creepy how she’s always following in Beyonce’s footsteps! It looks like Kim Kardashian would do anything possible to be just like the star, even if it means adding not one, but two kids to the Kardashian clan!

According to a source, she told her rapper husband Kanye West that she wants to have a boy and a girl and then be done with kids.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians certainly are already aware, Kim and Kanye have hired a really expensive surrogate mother to carry their third child – or third and forth children?

Kim really wished to give birth to them, but the doctors warned that another pregnancy might put her very life in danger.

But on the bright side, Kim has realized that it’s better this way – not only does she get to have a bigger family but she also gets to stay fit.

Meanwhile, Kim’s desire to be just like her frenemy Beyonce has become a real concern in the family.

The insider revealed that they are weirded out by how often Kim follows Beyonce’s example – but at least Kanye is on board with all of it!

What do you think of Kim’s decision to have twins? Is it all because she sees it as a competition with Beyonce?