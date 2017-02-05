Kim Opens Up about the REAL Reason She Married Kanye

Kim Kardashian’s latest social media post may actually ruin her marriage to Kanye West for good!

On February 4, the reality TV star posted on Instagram a rather interesting list containing 20 unexpected things about her.

A few of the secrets revealed this way are either freaking out fans or making them raise their eyebrows.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has vowed to stay away from revealing too much about her personal life on social media following her traumatic experience in Paris when she was held at gun point and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry. However, it looks like the star is already over the scare and has returned to her old habits, posting a list of 20 things fans may not know about her.

20 weird facts you didn't know about me… on KimKardashianWest.com or the kkw app A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Her secrets range from having a permanent retainer on her teeth to the fact that she sleeps with her eyes “slightly open and it scares the s**t out of people.”

Ranking at number 15 she has put her husband’s name down as well.

“I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on,” Kim wrote. “I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on,” she revealed.

Does Kanye know that the reason she married him was so trivial? Although it may seem childish for him to get upset at the confession, considering their marital situation it is not completely out of the question.

Kim has been spotted flying solo with their kids — from Costa Rica to New York City — Kanye being nowhere in sight. Ever since Kim has been robbed and Kanye went through a breakdown, rumors about their marriage heading for rock bottom have been everywhere.

Just a few days ago, Kim’s BFF Jonathan Cheban was spotted playing the daddy role for the kids in NYC.

Do you think Kimye has any chance of fixing their marital issues or are they headed towards certain divorce?