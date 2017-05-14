Kim, Khloe, And Kourtney Kardashian Visit Planned Parenthood And Offer Support To The Organization

The Kardashian sisters are giving back by becoming supporters of Planned Parenthood. Kim Kardashian West posted a picture on Instagram this Saturday showing her recent visit to Planned Parenthood with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and she also wrote a message to share their support for the organization.

“My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients. 😢,” she wrote next to the picture.

“They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many! #istandwithpp.”

Her sister, Khloe, shared the same photo on her Instagram account captioning it with a message that stated the fact that currently, 2.5 million women rely on Planned Parenthood for care including birth control, cancer screenings, STD tests and much more help.

The Kardashian sisters are not the only celebrities who chose to support the Planned Parenthood organization.

Back in November, Katy Perry has donated $10,000 to the same organization, and she also explained how much it helped her while she was in her teenage years.

She said that she made that public donation for Planned Parenthood for the teenage Perry, who made various visits to a clinic in Santa Barbara and to another one from Los Angeles, CA, to educate herself on her sexual health.

She said that the subject was not very familiar to her due to her sheltered upbringing.

Perry also stated that before she got more information about the issue, she had no idea how things were working “down there” and didn’t know very well how to make plans.

She continued saying that Planned Parenthood has educated her on her body and her reproductive health. This way, she was able to focus on her dreams and to use her voice until she knew that the timing was perfect to make a plan for starting a family.