Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant; Check Out When She’s Due

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have twin coming their way via a surrogate mother. More sources say that the woman is already pregnant in three months.

Kim and Kanye will be receiving two special deliveries next year as they have chosen a surrogate mother who is currently three months pregnant.

They had selected a surrogate mother in her late 20s who has also acted a surrogate before and who was referred to them by an agency.

The woman will probably give birth sometime in January, and she will be having twins.

‘Kim and Kanye are excited and happy as they are expecting twins with the help of a surrogate. Kim has always wanted twins, and due to health issues has needed the help of a surrogate to make her dreams a reality. It is very early on in the pregnancy, so it will be a while before they make anything public,’ according to a source close to the family.

It looks like Kim and Kanye have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500 each to the mother who has already appeared in promotional videos about surrogacy with her family.

The contract which was crafted between the couple and the surrogate mom includes stipulations that account for the mother’s health while she is carrying the babies.

The contract says that she should not drink alcohol, smoke cigarettes or use drugs.

She is unable to use hot tubs or saunas, to eat raw fish, to apply hair dye, and to drink more than one caffeinated beverage a day.

She is not allowed to handle cat litter while she is pregnant.

We are sure hoping everything goes as smoothly as possible with the surrogate’s pregnancy and can’t wait to see the little ones when they are born! Good luck to the Kardashians!