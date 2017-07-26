Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is Pregnant And Due In January Of 2018

No one can keep up with the Kardashians. There’s always something going on in the Kardashian world that is new and exciting, and you won’t believe what it is this time! As CI readers know, there’s been a talk of more babies on the way, and it looks like it’s coming true! A third baby is coming!

Not long ago on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim revealed she intended on having another baby, but the doctors told her she wouldn’t be able to do it.

The reality star considered surgery but it was too risky.

The couple ultimately decided a surrogacy would be the best option.

Kanye and Kim finally found the right surrogate, and as it turns out, she’s already three months pregnant.

According to Us Weekly, the couple found a woman from San Diego who is in her late 20’s and she’s now rolling in the Benjamins.

What we know so far is the surrogate is reported to earn around $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500.

And what are the requirements you ask?

Allegedly, she isn’t allowed to drink, smoke, go in the tub or sauna, handle cat litter, and the surrogate can’t eat raw fish.

It’s really not that bad unless you’re a sushi fan!

The couple is also putting out around $68,850 to the agency who delivered the surrogate.

However, I find it surprising the woman couldn’t get paid more for the service, considering the celebrity status of the couple as well as the amount of time and commitment that’s needed on the part of the surrogate.

Be that as it may, it looks like Jay and Bey will have some competition, as Kimye are adding more babies to their family! Will Kim and Kanye trademark the new baby’s name like Jay-Z and Beyonce did? Considering the entrepreneurial spirit of the Kardashians as well as Kanye, we can only assume the pair will do so!