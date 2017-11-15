Kim Kardashian’s Spotify Party Prep Playlist Disses Taylor Swift

If you ever wondered what Kim Kardashian listens to while she is getting all glammed? Her curated playlist includes enemies of nemesis Taylor Swift including Katy Perry and more.

Kim can be the queen of shade when she wants to get her claws out; everybody knows that by now.

A few years ago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

It looks like she’s giving a serious diss to her nemesis Taylor in her new curated party prep playlist that she put together for her upcoming fragrance release party.

Kim spends quite a bit of time in the chair getting her hair and makeup done to perfection, and she loves listening to her husband, Kanye West.

KKW also likes to jam to some other enemies of Taylor.

Katy Perry‘s Firework is also on her list, and Taylor’s ex Calvin Harris‘ Rollin featuring Khalid and Future also makes the cut.

Kim also included Cardi B‘s Bodak Yellow and while just about everybody loves that song, it’s no coincidence that the tune knocked Tay’s Look What You Made Me Do out of the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Date night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Kim throws some love at Taylor’s pal Lorde, giving her Green Light — Chromeo Remix a spot on her list.

She also is a fan of Tay’s pal Selena Gomez‘ now ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, and she is listening to his hit called I Feel It Coming.

Advertisement

There are a ton of current hits mixed in with some of Kim’s favorite classics such as Jennifer Lopez‘ Waiting For Tonight, Madonna‘s Material Girl, Michael Jackson‘s Rock With You and of course, her total IDOL Cher‘s If I Could Turn Back Time. Overall, Kim’s list is pretty amazing; we must admit.