Kim Kardashian’s Return In The Spotlight Is Full of Drama

Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians focused on Kim Kardashian’s return to the public eye. Unfortunately, the 36-years old celebrity TV star had a lot of self issues to handle.

On the new episode of KUWTK, Kim is trying to get back to her old life, shortly after the Paris robbery, but when she finally decided to get out of the house and attend one of Kanye’s concerts, anxiety hit her, and she had to rush out of the auditorium.

During her on-camera interview, the mother of two spoke her mind, saying that she just wants to disappear for a little bit and do what feels comfortable.

Along with battling her own anxiety problems, Kim was also struggling with her marriage, affected by the stress that Kanye’s tour was putting on him. Worried about her husband, she began to think that more tour dates on his schedule would mess up his health, especially after he lost his voice on stage.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed to the cameras that the 39-years old rapper had a show in Sacramento where he performed just a few songs and left early.

Shortly after the two decided that it would be best for Kanye to take some time off from touring and cancel the remainder of his 21 shows, Kim’s fears became true.

While in New York City for an event honoring her late father, Robert Kardashian, Kim received a phone call with bad news – something had happened to Kanye.

Due to exhaustion, the rapper had to spend Thanksgiving in the hospital but had his wife just by his side.

Besides Kim’s struggle with personal issues, the new episode of KUWTK features Dream’s debut on cameras and an expected discussion between Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.