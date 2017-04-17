Kim Kardashian’s Post Sparks Rumors That Her Marriage With Kanye Is Coming To An End!

Kim Kardashian has been dealing with a lot ever since her Paris robbery incident. Since then she’s struggled with the PTSD the reality TV star developed after the scary experience as well as with Kanye’s breakdown. As a result, their marriage has suffered a lot and the two did their best to save it, including going to couples’ therapy and trying for a third child.

With all of that being said, we are not surprised that Kim is a little fragile lately but her latest social media post caused fans to be very worried about her state.

In the picture, their two kids, North West and Saint are staying very close to their mother but Kanye seems separated from them.

It is very obvious that he doesn’t try to interact with the rest of his family or even look at them.

Easter 2017 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

“Kanye West does not even hold his wife by the waist or whatever. She’s right next to him but his arms are by his body,” noticed one worried follower.

“Kim but who along with her,” commented another fan while some claimed the photo looked forced.

This is not the first time people start speculations that their marriage is on the rocks.

Their marital problems seemed pretty obvious when the presidential campaign was still going on and Kim supported Hillary Clinton with the rapper going to meet Donald Trump shortly after he was elected.

Since then, however, Kim has been doing her best to shut down the rumors by including Kanye as much as possible in her social media posts.

he always has my back 😜 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Now, the reality TV stars are even considering expanding their family. While the doctors advised Kim against another pregnancy, they are still planning on having a third baby through a surrogate mother. Sources say, however, that they cannot agree on that either.

Do you think Kim and Kanye are on the brink of divorce?