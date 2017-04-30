Kim Kardashian’s Plastic Surgeon Thinks Her Butt Looks Like A Deflated Balloon!

Even Kim Kardashian’s personal plastic surgeon thinks her famous butt is out of control. The specialist has compared it to a balloon that was blown up too much and then deflated.

Dr. Aardon Rollins said women all over the world should take a careful look at the way Kim’s butt looks before considering the surgery.

He added that nowadays, his patients ask him for a Kylie Jenner butt because she is younger and firmer.

Referring to the Brazilian butt lift procedure that Kim denies having, the doctor warned women that if they have cellulite before surgery they are going to have it after as well and it will end up looking bad, like Kim’s.

About Kim’s butt, he said: “It’s very big, maybe too big. Fat was taken from her waist and put into her bottom. But it’s transferring problem fat to another area. Problem fat is problem fat wherever it is. It grows in the same way as it would in the place it was taken from.”

He went on to explain that after two kids and repeatedly gaining and losing weight, her butt acted just like a balloon that is inflated and deflated over and over again. The skin sagged, and she had no choice but airbrush her buttocks in pictures.

After her latest vacation to Mexico, Kim’s beach pictures started speculations that she’s been photoshopping her butt for years.

Usually, Kim looks flawless on social media, but the new snaps led fans to accuse her of being “fake.”

“Absolutely unbelievable. Wake up and face reality. Photoshop is your best friend @KimKardashian,” one user tweeted.

Advertisement

Do you think Kim Kardashian faked her famous butt pics or have her globes begun deflating only recently?