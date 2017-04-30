FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s Plastic Surgeon Thinks Her Butt Looks Like A Deflated Balloon!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/30/2017
2
1.1K Views
1


kim kardashian buttSource: toofab.com

Even Kim Kardashian’s personal plastic surgeon thinks her famous butt is out of control. The specialist has compared it to a balloon that was blown up too much and then deflated.

Dr. Aardon Rollins said women all over the world should take a careful look at the way Kim’s butt looks before considering the surgery.

He added that nowadays, his patients ask him for a Kylie Jenner butt because she is younger and firmer.

Referring to the Brazilian butt lift procedure that Kim denies having, the doctor warned women that if they have cellulite before surgery they are going to have it after as well and it will end up looking bad, like Kim’s.

About Kim’s butt, he said: “It’s very big, maybe too big. Fat was taken from her waist and put into her bottom. But it’s transferring problem fat to another area. Problem fat is problem fat wherever it is. It grows in the same way as it would in the place it was taken from.”

He went on to explain that after two kids and repeatedly gaining and losing weight, her butt acted just like a balloon that is inflated and deflated over and over again. The skin sagged, and she had no choice but airbrush her buttocks in pictures.

After her latest vacation to Mexico, Kim’s beach pictures started speculations that she’s been photoshopping her butt for years.

Usually, Kim looks flawless on social media, but the new snaps led fans to accuse her of being “fake.”

“Absolutely unbelievable. Wake up and face reality. Photoshop is your best friend @KimKardashian,” one user tweeted.

Do you think Kim Kardashian faked her famous butt pics or have her globes begun deflating only recently?

2 Comments

Margo Mays
04/30/2017 at 8:21 am
Reply

They all are living a life of illusions an too many young girl are looking at this and dying trying to be like them how about teaching them the basic of life cook clean an being real women 😤


Deanna Dixon
04/30/2017 at 8:09 am
Reply

Wow that’s crazy Kim k. You lied about your A** if it’s fake it’s fake no need to lie you got money Plus they all get fake butts when they got money. Kim k. Stop the BS you are losing more and more fans with the LIE’S so plz stop.


