Kim Kardashian’s Plan to Save Her Marriage Involves a Baby?

Kim Kardashian has been going through a lot last year – from being robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry and held at gun point to having to watch her husband breaking down, unable to do anything about it.

We all know how difficult has been for her to cope with her trauma and her PTSD has made her hide from the world and stay cooped up in her home, keeping her thought to herself.

The last thing that Kim wants is to lose Kanye as well and so, according to a source close to the Kardashians, the troubled diva has decided to take matters into her own hands and save her marriage.

She is desperately fighting to keep her marriage intact and in order to achieve her goal she has started having fertility treatments, says the source. Right now, a baby is Kim’s only hope of saving her marriage.

“Kim is really trying hard to have another baby,” said the insider. Kim is already a mother of two – North and Saint.

As we have reported in the past, the doctors advised against a third pregnancy, stating that it might put Kim’s life in danger.

“Kanye’s issues have been terrible for Kim to deal with. She is trying to keep her marriage from falling apart,” by having another kid, stated the insider.

“She has been getting a lot of treatments. She is taking care of herself so that she can get pregnant again.”

After the scary Paris attack Kim has changed a lot.”Kim is trying really hard to not be the same person she was before the robbery,” claimed a source. Having another baby is also part of her plan.

“Kim will do anything to get back to normal. She loves kids, would love to have more and so she’s trying. Everything else is up to God.”

Do you believe a baby will save Kimye’s marriage?

Let us know in the comments section bellow.