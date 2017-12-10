FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
donald trump justin bieber kim kardashian t.i. Maria Menounos kanye west niall horan tiny harris chris brown caitlyn jenner bella hadid beyonce serena williams matt lauer r. kelly meghan markle prince harry khloe kardashian Norma Gibson Leslie Jones kylie jenner oprah winfrey angelina jolie
Home » Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian’s Perfume Was Banned Because The Scent Is Labeled As ‘Hazardous Material’ – Her Fans Are Outraged

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/10/2017
2
529 Views
1


Kim Kardashian's Perfume Was Banned Because The Scent Is Labeled As 'Hazardous Material' - Her Fans Are OutragedSource: sunfm.com

Kim Kardashian recently launched her newest fragrance line, and it seems that it already managed to cause her troubles. She is now facing a backlash from some outraged customers after her perfume failed to enter their countries. Check out more details on this situation.

 

Ultralight Beams pigment shimmers & glosses launching tomorrow 12pm PST on kkwbeauty.com

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

TMZ reported that Kim’s KKW Fragrance didn’t pass the standards in Australia, New Zealand, and more countries.

Crystal Gardenia line was banned from those countries due to its composition.

Customs agents labeled the perfume as ‘flammable/hazardous material’ due to its really high content of alcohol. Such a thing is taken very seriously in Australia and New Zealand as well.

TMZ also reported that the international carriers such as FedEx and UPS would not ship the perfume to those countries sparking outrage to fans and customers who already availed Kim’s scent.

Reports said that this ban left the buyers without their order and they’re now waiting for a refund. They’re getting really angry at Kim for the whole situation and they didn’t hold back their thoughts.

 

They bombarded Kim with tons of complaints, and they claimed that the KKW Beauty website didn’t provide any warning about these blackout zones. This way, potential customers were not warned about the whole situation.

Sources who spoke to TMZ said that Kim and her team were initially told that there would not be any issues in shipping the perfumes overseas, especially in countries such as New Zealand and Australia.

Advertisement

To address the issue, KKW Beauty team is now in the process of individually contacting customers who have to receive the product to offer them a full refund instead of sending them the perfumes. Kim and her team still have to officially release a statement about this issue, and they haven’t mentioned it on the official site either.

Post Views: 529

Read more about kim kardashian

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Kardashian Cuts Her Hair Shorter – Is She Channeling Kylie Jenner?
12/10/2017
Dream Makes Her Kardashian Christmas Card Debut And She Looks Adorable!
12/09/2017
Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Plan To Invite Her Surrogate To Her Christmas Parties Following Their Reported Feud
12/09/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Evie
12/10/2017 at 8:35 am
Reply

How dare they put that much alcohol in the fragrance. It’s flammable. Can u imagine what can happen at the airport? Shame on the Kardashian’s.


Charlene Manning
12/10/2017 at 3:42 am
Reply

Hey Kim, don’t let this get you down. I applaud you for doing and trying so many things. This set back is just a step to a come back be strong.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *