Kim Kardashian’s Perfume Was Banned Because The Scent Is Labeled As ‘Hazardous Material’ – Her Fans Are Outraged

Kim Kardashian recently launched her newest fragrance line, and it seems that it already managed to cause her troubles. She is now facing a backlash from some outraged customers after her perfume failed to enter their countries. Check out more details on this situation.

TMZ reported that Kim’s KKW Fragrance didn’t pass the standards in Australia, New Zealand, and more countries.

Crystal Gardenia line was banned from those countries due to its composition.

Customs agents labeled the perfume as ‘flammable/hazardous material’ due to its really high content of alcohol. Such a thing is taken very seriously in Australia and New Zealand as well.

TMZ also reported that the international carriers such as FedEx and UPS would not ship the perfume to those countries sparking outrage to fans and customers who already availed Kim’s scent.

Reports said that this ban left the buyers without their order and they’re now waiting for a refund. They’re getting really angry at Kim for the whole situation and they didn’t hold back their thoughts.

They bombarded Kim with tons of complaints, and they claimed that the KKW Beauty website didn’t provide any warning about these blackout zones. This way, potential customers were not warned about the whole situation.

Sources who spoke to TMZ said that Kim and her team were initially told that there would not be any issues in shipping the perfumes overseas, especially in countries such as New Zealand and Australia.

To address the issue, KKW Beauty team is now in the process of individually contacting customers who have to receive the product to offer them a full refund instead of sending them the perfumes. Kim and her team still have to officially release a statement about this issue, and they haven’t mentioned it on the official site either.