Kim Kardashian’s Fragrance Line Of 300,000 Perfumes Sold Out In Just Six Days

Kim Kardashian’s new fragrance line sold out in six days. She released the trio of perfumes titled Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud on November 15, and in under one week all 300,000 items produced for the initial launch, which were stocked online at KKWFragrance.com, has been snatched up by customers.

You can go into the @violetgrey store in Los Angeles to get Crystal Gardenia @kkwfragrance A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:16am PST

PEOPLE has reported the quick sale of the merchandise will see Kim rake in approximately $14 million.

Kim is pleased with the ‘successful launch’ and is ‘honored’ people trusted her creation.

She previously posted on her Instagram account that she ‘Just wanted to thank you all so much to everyone who purchased my fragrance. It was such a successful launch. I am just so excited about it. I know you guys are going to love it and I know it was so crazy. It was the first time someone just sold it online and without testers and you know, without really smelling it before.

‘It’s such an honor that you guys trusted me. I know you will love the scent and I can’t wait for you guys to get it. I can’t wait for you guys to tweet me and talk about how much you guys love the scent when you guys receive it,’ she confessed.

Kim is still working with the factory to create more products.

Together with a photo of the scents sprawled out across a table at the launch party, Kim wrote:

‘So I’ve had the most amazing response to my fragrance, and it’s selling out fast! I’m working with my factory to make sure that we can get more for you guys in time for the holidays! I am so so grateful to everyone who bought theirs, and I’m seeing all your tweets saying you’ve received them already and are loving them!! Thank you, guys!!! We still have limited quantities left, and I’ll keep you guys posted on the restocking.’

All three of my fragrances are back in stock now on KKWFRAGRANCE.COM! I’m so excited you guys can now shop my fragrances in time for the holidays! @kkwfragrance A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

Kim’s fans can now relax because Kim has restocked all three cosmetic items, which are available again.

Advertisement

‘All three of my fragrances are back in stock now on KKWFRAGRANCE.COM! I’m so excited you guys can now shop my fragrances in time for the holidays! @kkwfragrance,’ she recently posted.