Kim Kardashian’s Fans Accuse Her Of Racism After She Dressed Up As Aaliyah

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/30/2017
Kim Kardashian's Fans Accuse Her Of Racism After She Dressed Up As AaliyahSource: bet.com

Kim Kardashian dressed up as Aaliyah in LA on October 28. Her followers on Twitter labeled her as a racist.

 

Kim paid tribute to the late R&B singer by impressively dressing up as her for Halloween. Her fans from Twitter strongly criticised her for doing so, and they even labeled her as a racist.

Kim chose the same outfit the singer wore in her music video for the song, ‘Are You That Somebody?’

After she posted a short video showing off her costume, her fans didn’t hesitate to respond with their harsh opinions.

Some of them asked why she thought it was appropriate to dress up like a black woman deeming her a racist while others saw her costume as a way of trying too hard. They even said that Kim couldn’t even name more than one Aaliyah song.

She caused further criticism when she had an accidental nipple slip in the video that she posted.

 

Though she didn’t seem to notice it and hasn’t commented on it since posting, many of her followers pointed that out.

Kim is always in the public eye, and she apparently has her fair share of humiliations. This Halloween proved to be no different.

This is the third costume of a musical legend for Kim this year.

One of her iconic costumes was Cher in a 1970’s style yellow dress.

Kim also dressed up as Madonna in a white fur coat and blonde wig while joining sister Kourtney Kardashian who dressed up as Michael Jackson. It’s good to see the two sisters having a fun holiday!

1 Comment

Cynthia Kelly
10/30/2017 at 2:53 am
Reply

Even tho I think it was in poor taste for her to wear Aaliyah as a costume, I don’t think she’s a racist the critics or her fans need to come up with something else like maybe she’s not sensitive or too self absorbed to even consider that the costume might be offensive to Aaliyahs family or fans, but I’m not buying she’s racist…


