Kim Kardashian’s Fans Accuse Her Of Racism After She Dressed Up As Aaliyah

Kim Kardashian dressed up as Aaliyah in LA on October 28. Her followers on Twitter labeled her as a racist.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Kim paid tribute to the late R&B singer by impressively dressing up as her for Halloween. Her fans from Twitter strongly criticised her for doing so, and they even labeled her as a racist.

Kim chose the same outfit the singer wore in her music video for the song, ‘Are You That Somebody?’

After she posted a short video showing off her costume, her fans didn’t hesitate to respond with their harsh opinions.

Some of them asked why she thought it was appropriate to dress up like a black woman deeming her a racist while others saw her costume as a way of trying too hard. They even said that Kim couldn’t even name more than one Aaliyah song.

She caused further criticism when she had an accidental nipple slip in the video that she posted.

Because when anyone else dresses as a diff culture than their own it's considered racist and cultural appropriation. — Ashley Donohue (@Ash_Baaash) October 29, 2017

Though she didn’t seem to notice it and hasn’t commented on it since posting, many of her followers pointed that out.

Kim is always in the public eye, and she apparently has her fair share of humiliations. This Halloween proved to be no different.

This is the third costume of a musical legend for Kim this year.

One of her iconic costumes was Cher in a 1970’s style yellow dress.

Kim also dressed up as Madonna in a white fur coat and blonde wig while joining sister Kourtney Kardashian who dressed up as Michael Jackson. It’s good to see the two sisters having a fun holiday!