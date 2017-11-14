FREE NEWSLETTER
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Wants To Make Tutorials On YouTube – However, Kanye Is Totally Against It!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/14/2017
Even though North West feels great in front of the camera, it looks like appearing in Kim’s snapchats is pretty much all of the social media exposure she is going to get for a long time.  In a brand new interview, Kim Kardashian revealed that her toddler daughter is already dreaming of a YouTube career.

‘My daughter watches many YouTube tutorials and vids. She was unboxing the My Little Pony ColourPop collection, and I thought to myself, ‘I wish I were recording this,’ because her reaction was so funny. And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, ‘Mom, I want to do a YouTube video,’’ Kim recalled.

As expected, the Kardashian kids are starting early!

However, Kanye West put an end to that idea pretty quickly.

‘I do not know if it is something she would really want to do…but it is always a struggle on how much you want to have exposed or how much access you want them to have to social media,’ the reality TV star explained.

But the mother of two assured us that social media is here to stay even if her daughter is just four.

In this day and age, restricting her online presence entirely would be ‘just cruel.’

‘That is like asking to not communicate,’ Kim said.

Until she is old enough to do her own makeup tutorials on YouTube, North’s parents have apparently been filming such vids of her without posting them anywhere – just for practice!

It looks like North has a bright future ahead of her!

