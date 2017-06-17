Kim Kardashian’s Contour Kits Will Be Available Next Week At An Affordable Price!

Have you heard yet? Kim Kardashian’s new label KKW Beauty announced on Instagram, for which you won’t have to sell a kidney to put your hands on, the star’s own beauty line. Maybe one member of her family will follow her example and do something about those sneakers he sells…

Kim let her fans know all the details regarding the product, including a date for the big launch, and let’s just say that the word contour was one typed a lot on social media these days.

Kanye West’s wife has been offering tutorials on her app about contouring and even offered a 50-step how-to class with Mario Dedivanovic on the subject.

Now, her ambition pushed her to start the beauty line off with the kits, but she’s not doing it the old fashion way. According to the Instagram post, the Crème Contour and Highlight Kits come with a double-sided contour stick, highlight stick, and tool, so multiple pans in a palette seem to be outdated.

KKW Beauty’s Contour Kits are $48 each, meaning that it costs $16 per dual-ended product or $8 per shade.

Not too bad for those who can’t afford a glamorous life. Also, it seems that there will be four shades available — light, medium, dark, deep, which represent a good start, considering that you get two different colors of highlight and contour shades.

KKW Beauty Contour Kits are expected to hit virtual shelves on June 21, so it’s great that you won’t have to wait much longer.

But be advised! When Kylie Cosmetics launched, the demand was so high that people needed to permanently hit the refresh button. We can only imagine what chaos awaits us next week…