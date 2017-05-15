Kim Kardashian’s Assistant Dishes On Kim’s Life, Wedding, And Paris Robbery!

Kim Kardashian’s assistant Stephanie Sheperd opened up to Refinery29 on what it’s like to work for the reality star, from putting together North’s stroller to working on her glamorous Italian wedding. Sheperd, who has been with Kardashian since 2013, was recently promoted to COO of Kardashian West Brands.

Advertisement

The assistant revealed during her initial interview for the job with the 36-year-old reality star, she had zero makeup on and was in her sweatpants while pregnant with North.

Kim said to her, “Look, I need help, Robin loves you and says great things about you; this is what I need. Can you do it?'”

Despite being incredibly nervous, Stephanie said she was capable of doing anything asked of her.

At first, she was Kardashian’s only assistant at the time.

“I was doing her whole schedule, doing her laundry, booking travel, putting the stroller together and all of these things. But I was not nervous. I was just excited, always staying longer than I needed because I was trying to prove myself.”

Ever since then, the reality star has upgraded her staff to a personal assistant, a house assistant, and two nannies.

Sheperd has been with the family for some of their biggest moments including the Paris robbery and the wedding in Italy.

She said she “didn’t even get to watch the ceremony because I was also filming – I often producer-cam the personal moments for the show, when they do not want full-on camera’s around.”

☯️ A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

As Kardashian’s right-hand woman, she has gotten to be very close with the entire family, remarking how funny and unfiltered Kanye is while North is apparently the “sweetest child.”

Advertisement

Stephanie explained North “is the sweetest child, truly, she is so smart and so charismatic. Kendall and Kylie, we have some of the same friends, so we will go out together and have that relationship.” Sheperd said Khloe is everyone’s friend and talks to everyone like they are close friends and family.