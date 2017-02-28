Kim Kardashians And Kanye West Denied Entrance To Oscar After-Parties

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were recently shocked to realize that Hollywood doesn’t see them as A-list stars!

According to new reports, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her rapper husband were denied entrance from a few Oscar after parties!

Now, sources close to the Kardashian family revealed that “Kim was hoping to go to the Vanity Fair party, or really any party, but she didn’t receive an invitation!”

However, this is not the first time the reality TV star is not invited to prestigious events’ parties.

In fact, ever since she appeared on Elton John’s infamous bash in 2014, the mother of two was not let in to any Oscar parties.

Furthermore, it is not just her and Kanye West who are often turned around from such parties. It happened before to her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, who unlike her model sis Kendall, was unable to attend a few Golden Globes after parties.

This time however, instead of making a scene, the family decided to spend the night in.

“They watched the show at home,” the source claimed.

“Kim is often reminded that she is not a real star when she goes to any of these things, but she and Kanye really wanted to have a fun night out.”

As you may already know, Kris Jenner’s Oscar night was not really better in any way despite the fact that she was present at the event.

The momager covered the red carpet for E! but made a fool out of herself for not knowing the meaning of the stars’ ACLU blue ribbons. Embarrassed, she even threw an epic fit off camera.

“Kris accused producers of trying to sabotage her,” claimed one insider. “She will likely not be asked to work the pre-show again!”