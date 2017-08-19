Kim Kardashian Will Stand In For Kelly Ripa On ‘Live For Kelly & Ryan’

Kim Kardashian is adding talk show co-host to her growing resume. She is set to co-host the morning show Live With Kelly & Ryan with long-time friend Ryan Seacrest for one day later this month as Kelly Ripa continues her vacation.

Kim will stand in as Kelly’s replacement on the ABC morning show for the day on August 28.

She will sit in Ripa’s seat to steer the show with the American Idol host who co-created and has executive produced her reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the past ten years.

Kim will be interviewing country singer and former American Idol contestant Kellie Pickler as well as former Grey’s Anatomy actor, Eric Dane.

This will be Kim’s first guest co-hosting the morning show with Ryan, as fans may remember, she previously co-hosted the show with Kelly in 2012.

She and her sisters have appeared on Live as guests more times over the years.

Fans will have to wait and see exactly what Seacrest and Kardashian chat about when the reality star sits in Ripa’s seat for the day, though the twosome has made no secret of their close friendship in the past.

All this means that they could be ready to spill some secrets from the show and Kim may also speak out about the rumors that she and her husband Kanye West are ready for baby number three.

Kris Jenner admitted this month that it was Ryan who taught her daughter about Twitter when the phenomenon first started, which led to the star and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, becoming the queens of social media.

Thank you @hollywoodreporter for the amazing cover story on the family. Reflecting on the past 10 years has been so motivating to see my whole family work so hard and be so open with our lives! To my family- you guys inspire me everyday! What an amazing fun decade we've had! The best memories ever! Family over everything!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

‘There was barely Twitter when we started,’ Kris said of how social media could have been very different today without Seacrest introducing Kim to the 140-character site during the Kardashian’s cover shoot with the Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

‘Ryan called Kim and said, ‘There’s this thing called Twitter you might want to pay attention to,” she stated inside the pages of the magazine. ‘The girls [then began] embracing their audience and sharing their lives.’