Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Releasing Their First Fashion Line For Kids Soon

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are known for trying new things. This time the celebrity entrepreneurial couple is working to release their first fashion line together.

They just gave a sneak-peak of the collection on her Snapchat and Instagram. Guess who Kim and Kanye have selected to model for their new fashion line? Their daughter North!

Kim posted a cute video of her daughter modeling and showing off the shimmering yellow dress. North West, looks adorable in the video as she models wearing the yellow dress that changes colors in the light. Along with the dress, she is wearing a brown zip-up jacket.

Kim talks in the video and tells that she and her husband would soon be putting out the kids clothing line as her daughter models some of the pieces from the collection.

North West, who is only three years old has undoubtedly learned a thing or two about modeling from her superstar mom. She confidently shows the dress and the jacket in the video.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is no stranger to the world of kids fashion. In 2014, she collaborated with her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney to launch a Kardashians Kids line.

Kanye West also has experience of working in the fashion industry. However, it will be the first time that the couple is doing something together related to fashion.

Kim first hinted at releasing the kids clothing line last year in June, when she showed some of the designer clothing of her son, Saint, on her blog.

The reality star has not yet given any date for the release of the new clothing line. It would be interesting to see how this new venture turns out for the celebrity couple.