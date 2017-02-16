Kim Kardashian Went Under The Knife Again, According To Top Surgeons

It is safe to day that Kim Kardashian has reemerged after her three month social media hiatus looking like a completely different person. According to cosmetic surgeons it is very possible that the reality TV star has gone under the knife once again.

As it turns out, the specialists tend to think that she may have injected cheek fillers while out of the spotlight.

While the Kardashian was in New York City for her husband’s fashion show, her face looked tight and frozen.

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng, stated: “One thing that is very striking is the accentuation of her cheek bones. This could have been achieved with either implants or fillers.”

“Her face certainly appears to have been touched. She looks better after Paris and number of minimally invasive procedures including lasers, PRP, fillers plus or minus implants could have been done to achieve this new look,” Dr. Obeng said.

Another cosmetic surgeon added: “I can notice that the lateral and anterior aspects of her cheeks are fuller and her jawline appears narrower. In my professional opinion, Kim may have had fillers in her cheeks to restore the ‘apple’ in her cheeks.”

America’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon, Anthony Youn, who has worked on a lot of celebrities said: “Kim’s cheeks are very well defined, and could be enhanced with an injectable filler like Juvederm Voluma. Her chin is also very defined, and could have been subtly enhanced with a filler like Restylane.”

“Her skin is absolutely pristine, and although makeup may play a role here, I suspect that she’s also undergone skin smoothing treatments like micro-needling,” Dr. Youn added.

Dr. Adam Schaffner agreed with his colleagues, saying that “The difference in Kim’s appearance may be attributed to the different angles, lighting and/or make-up, but injectable fillers such as Juvéderm VOLUMA XC and Restylane Lyft may also help to give the appearance of strong cheekbones.”