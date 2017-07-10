Kim Kardashian Was Seen Wearing A Ring Similar To The One Stolen In Paris – Did She Get It Back?

Kim Kardashian was recently seen wearing a massive diamond ring, and it was strikingly similar to the one that was stolen from her in last year’s Paris heist. This led fans to believe that she might have gotten the expensive piece of jewelry back.

Last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted a star-studded cookout as part of her Fourth of July celebration.

She prepared a delicious meal for her family and friends.

Kim and Kanye West’s BBQ party was attended by all kinds of celebrities such as L.A. Reid and 2 Chainz. Kim shared a few photos and videos on social media.

Family pic A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

However, the thing that caught the attention most fans was the massive diamond ring on Kim’s finger.

If we take a closer look at the photo, we will see that she is wearing a ring extremely similar to the one she was robbed of in Paris in October 2016.

A few reports have pointed out that Kim was definitely wearing something that looks just like the amazing 20-karat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring that Kanye gave her a while ago.

Considering the latest display of an almost identical ring, many people keep asking themselves if she actually got the original ring back, especially with ten suspects already charged with the robbery.

The investigators in charge of her case have conducted numerous raids, which could have uncovered the famous engagement ring.

💎💎💎 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

Even if the family thought that some of the expensive pieces of jewelry had already been sold on the black market, professionals pointed out that it’ll be difficult to dispose of the heavily photographed and highly publicized ring as it will be very easily recognizable.

If Kim’s ring was actually recovered, according to authorities, it could have lost three-quarters of its value after being reworked since it’s highly possible that it was re-cut into smaller stones.

Kim has always talked about how the traumatic Paris robbery changed her life and turned her into an entirely different person.

During one of her interviews, Kim broke down in tears recalling the life-threatening event. She added that the whole thing was a wake-up call for her. She also stated that she doesn’t feel comfortable wearing expensive jewelry after the incident.