Kim Kardashian Wants To Work Things Out With Former Olympian Stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner

The Kim Kardashian-Caitlyn Jenner feud has become quite an explosive topic online but it looks like Kim is now ready to forgive-and-forget what she previously deemed to be hurtful for her mother, Kris Jenner.

Back in April, the reality TV star came to her mother’s defense after Caitlyn (who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before his sex change) released her memoir The Secrets of My Life where the 67-year-old transgender shared his experience before the transformation.

When Kim was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres on her show, she explained the fact that the former Olympian said some things that weren’t true and that have hurt her mother, Kris Jenner.

‘My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she’s been through so much…She’s promoting this book and she’s saying all these things and, you know, I just don’t think it’s necessary. I just feel like it’s unfair; things aren’t truthful. I mean, I feel like it’s taken her a really long time, to be honest with herself. I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now, but it’s just so hurtful.’

Kim also explained the fact that she wanted the best for the 67-year-old decathlete, she didn’t like who she used the Kardashians as a stepping stone for success.

Mik said that she wished all the success in the world for Caitlyn but not at the Kardashians’ expense.

After a few weeks have passed, it now seems that Kim’s wounds heal as now her feelings towards her stepdad have changed.

Kim explained that she doesn’t want to discredit her stepdad and she clarified that she was just shocked about what the book contained since the stories were a bit different from her mother’s point of view.

She added the fact that she felt like Caitlyn should have taken into account the 25 years of marriage with Kris Jenner before telling the whole world what she did in her book.

Kim is really hopeful that things will get better between her family and Caitlyn. She is also grateful to Caitlyn for being a part of their life since she helped raise them when their father passed away.