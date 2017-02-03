Kim Kardashian Wants Revenge on the Paris Robbers

Kim Kardashian looked very serious and cold as she went to another meeting with the French police in order to try and solve the case of her stolen jewels and dangerous armed robbery.
Although the reality TV star has promised that she will never put herself in the position of being a target again, Kim still wore very fancy clothes to the meeting with the Parisian authorities.
However, despite her glamorous outfit, according to a source close to the Kardashian family, Kim K is ready to do everything possible to take revenge on the people who held her at gun point and robbed her of millions of dollars worth of jewelry. Kardashian wants nothing more than justice to be served to the group of criminals.
The 36 year old appeared somber as she returned from another meeting about her terrifying Paris jewelry heist. She was wearing a big black coat even though the robbers said they watched her social media accounts to track her extravagant items and locations as they planned their crime.
“Kim is really serious about making the robbers pay. She isn’t messing around. She remembers everything that happened to her and she wants them to pay.”
Kardashian was alone for the meeting, the same way she was alone in her Paris apartment the night of the robbery. “Kanye is in Los Angeles,” stated the source.
“Kim doesn’t have any sympathy for anyone involved in the robbery,” added the insider. “She wants them all to go to jail. She doesn’t care about getting her stuff back. It is just stuff, she can buy more.”
Kim looked solemn and determined as she exited the building. Wearing thigh-high boots and fancy clothes was just her own way of proving that they didn’t break her and that they will certainly pay.
“This is really hard for Kim, but she is tough. Look at her,” the source said. “She’s gorgeous doing everything she does.”
